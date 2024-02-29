The Emirates School Education Foundation announced the schedule for the end-of-semester exams of the second semester of the current academic year, which will begin on Wednesday, March 13, and continue until Friday, the 22 of the same month.

The institution stated that the tests will be conducted on paper and electronically according to the subject for grades five through 12 in all government schools in the country that implement the ministry’s curriculum, while paper tests will be conducted only for students in the third and fourth grades.

According to the timetable, 12th grade students in the general, advanced, and elite tracks will begin their exams in mathematics on March 13, 2024, the English language on March 14, and health sciences and biology for elite track students on March 15.

Students in all the mentioned tracks take the physics subject on March 18, the Arabic language subject on March 19, the social studies subject on March 20, and the Islamic education subject on March 21. Students will conclude their exams in chemistry or biology for the general and advanced tracks and chemistry for the elite track on Friday, March 22, 2024.