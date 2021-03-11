The Emirates Foundation for School Education (Taaleem) decided to link the content of training materials directed to teachers with student results, class visit reports, the level of educational performance, and the positives and challenges they contain, and considers it part of the policy of pursuing professional development for workers, including school leaders and teachers.

Within the “We Are All Leaders” initiative that it recently launched, the Foundation formed four school teams distributed over the four educational stages, from kindergarten to the first, second and high school levels, consisting of 20 members, in addition to a team leader, to oversee the professional development policies of educational and leadership cadres in schools. .

She explained that the follow-up teams are working on innovating creative ways and means to raise the level of performance in schools, and to motivate principals for distinguished teachers through a plan proposed by team members and agreed upon with the general president and the director of the scope, and linking training with ministerial initiatives such as school evaluation and school inspection standards. And human resources, and awards.

The “We are all leaders” initiative mentioned a number of roles and responsibilities assigned to professional development follow-up teams, most notably digital training and school internships, following up the attendance of school leaders and teachers for specialized training and training in learning communities and internships of all kinds, and establishing an association that includes trainers in schools of the scale accredited and not accredited from School leaders and teachers who have the skills of training and transferring impact, and inventory of the training needs of school leaders, trainers and teachers by means of investigation questionnaires.

The roles include linking the training materials for the internal nuclei with the class visit reports and the observations therein about the performance in aspects of the teaching position of the teaching staff, in addition to linking the training with the analysis of students ’results if the observations of the analysis team are based on the presence of a deficiency in the performance of the teacher and affected the students’ low level .





