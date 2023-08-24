Sarah Al-Amiri, Minister of State for General Education Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, stated that the institution adopts radical changes in the mechanism of training and empowering school principals, officials and leaders, in addition to reviewing career progression in the educational field, and providing a greater number of opportunities for cadres. field to develop their skills in a proactive manner.

She added that the Foundation began the first step to develop educational cadres at the beginning of this week, and later it will review the mechanism of training and qualifying educational cadres, and then their job progression during the academic year.

And she added, “These measures came as a result of what we heard from the demands of workers in the field, during the councils that the Foundation implemented over the past academic year, during which it met with workers and parents of students.”

On students’ demand to enroll in public schools, Al Amiri said: “Public schools are witnessing an increase in the number of students enrolled in them and children enrolled in kindergartens, compared to previous years, as the number of enrollments in government schools for the new academic year has reached more than 20,000 students.”

The Director General of the Foundation, Eng. Muhammad Al-Qasim, told Emirates Today: “We carried out 20 open councils, during which we met parents of students and educators, and the visits included all regions of the country, and these visits came within the framework of the open-door policy adopted by the Foundation to talk with the field, and stand up challenges and work to address them in a measured manner.

He added that «many of the initiatives and programs put forward by the Foundation for the new academic year are the result of the councils that we implemented during the past year, most notably the new schools that have been established, maintenance, and the increase in the number of school buses, in addition to many observations and suggestions made by the educational field that will be transformed into strategic projects. and operational for the institution, in addition to being an essential part of the decision-making process ».

He pointed out that «one of the most prominent observations that the institution received during the councils was a reconsideration of the process of training educational cadres, empowering teachers and benefiting from existing expertise in the educational field. Consider career progression, open greater opportunities for those in the educational field and develop them in a proactive manner.

On the other hand, the specialized training week, which targeted 20,558 male and female teachers, 1,759 school leaders and 1,175 specialists, witnessed various educational activities, most notably the “Inspirational Ideas” event, which provides an opportunity for distinguished teachers to share with their colleagues their ideas and experiences that have a positive impact on student education, and their proposals. To develop educational work, according to three main axes: teaching and learning practices, managing student behavior, and developing future skills. The event aims to shed light on the creative ideas of teachers, motivate them to raise their level of performance and show their innovative potential, which will reflect positively on the performance of schools and students.

An event was also organized under the title “Leaders’ Dialogue”, which discussed the importance of continuous improvement of students’ performance and positive transformation in school leadership towards excellence.