The Emirates Foundation for School Education has invited students of the third cycle, from grades nine to twelve, to register on the Strata Hub platform of the Strata Manufacturing Company, as part of its efforts to develop young people’s skills and provide them with opportunities to learn about everything new in the field of manufacturing.

He pointed out, through a circular issued recently to government school administrations, that participation in the platform is an opportunity for students to learn about professions and the nature of work in the fields of aviation manufacturing, and to meet with influencers in the company to gain information and comprehensive knowledge of work fields and professions related to manufacturing in the country.

She stated that Strata is committed to a key role in developing and encouraging ambitious and talented youth to play a pivotal role in driving the growth process in the UAE, in order to contribute to achieving the country’s vision of building an economy based on innovation and knowledge. It also continues to encourage Emirati youth to engage in professional fields related to the aviation industry, which is considered one of the main sectors that support the UAE’s vision in terms of youth skills development and economic diversification.

As for the Strata Influencers Program, it includes a group of Strata employees from various departments, who share their experiences and expertise with students, with the aim of guiding them to the available areas in the aviation and industry sector. The program also aims to provide students with the necessary information about the nature of the work environment so that they can experience the experience with high efficiency.

Through the platform, participating students can choose their preferred Strata Influencer based on their profile and in line with the student’s professional and academic requirements. A remote chat session with the chosen influencer will also be scheduled after completing the registration process. During the dialogue sessions, the influencers will answer questions and students will share information about the career path, opportunities and challenges in the labor market, counseling, and present some inspirational and encouraging situations.

Strata’s commitment to nurturing and supporting future leaders, and developing and enhancing their competency, is a fundamental pillar of its long-term growth; Its employees have high skills that qualify them to contribute to the consolidation of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a leading center for manufacturing.

By organizing various educational and media initiatives, Strata aims to attract talented young people into STEM fields. Therefore, Strata launched the “Strata Hub” platform to connect with young people wishing to learn about the opportunities available in the field of aviation. The platform includes several themes such as “Strata Talks”, “Interactive Activities”, “Strata Influencers” and “3D Display of Products”.



