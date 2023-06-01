The Emirates Foundation for School Education has invited parents of Emirati students to participate in the Emirati Genome Initiative, a research study aimed at building a genetic map of the country’s citizens.

She stressed that the information will be used to provide better health care and develop specialized medical treatments.

The Foundation participated with the parents of the students in the project, through the consent form to participate in the genome program, indicating that the study is expected to include one million citizens of both sexes.

The form showed the method of taking the smear from the student, in the event that his or her guardian agrees to the participation of his son or daughter in the study of the Emirati genome, stressing the need for the student not to eat food for 30 minutes before taking the swab test from him. The form confirmed that the process of taking the smear is painless and does not cause concern. She said that she is ready to respond to any inquiries from parents of students before their participation in the study, pointing out that participation is voluntary, in addition to that the eligibility of a student to participate in this study will be determined according to several pre-determined criteria called “listing criteria”.

The student’s data, including data obtained from his DNA analysis, is stored in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, and the data will not be shared without the express written consent of the student’s guardian, according to the approved controls applied in the country.

The institution called on the student’s guardian to send a copy of his identity and a copy of the student’s identity from the front and back and hand them over to the school nurse, if he agrees to his son or daughter’s participation in the study.

The students’ participation in the study, according to a circular distributed recently by the Emirates Foundation for School Education, comes in line with the institution’s vision of promoting a more active lifestyle for our students, providing better health care and developing specialized medical treatments at various academic levels, in cooperation with the “G42” health care company. , Ministry of Health and Prevention, Emirates Health Services Corporation, Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and other health authorities.

The UAE Genome Project is a national project that aims to use and analyze genetic genetic data of UAE citizens, and benefit from them in improving the public health of Emiratis.

The Foundation confirmed that examinations were carried out for all UAE national students and the administrative and teaching staff as well.