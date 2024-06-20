The Emirates School Education Foundation called on parents of students to register their children in school transportation services provided by Emirates Transport and Dubai Taxi Company, as part of the institution’s preparations for the next academic year 2024-2025, in coordination with its partners in the field of school transportation.

The corporation explained, in a statement today, that Emirates Transport and Dubai Taxi Company will circulate a registration link to parents to register their children who are currently enrolled in schools or who will be enrolling for the first time, with the aim of providing student data to the service provider in an appropriate manner, which will enable it to efficiently plan and manage its operational operations. Ensuring the provision of high-quality school transportation services.

The Foundation stated that registration for school transportation services will continue until July 5, 2024, calling on parents to provide the required data accurately in order to later relate it to the conduct of the students’ journey to and from schools and all related procedures.