The Emirates Foundation for School Education reported that the employees ’contracts have been transferred to the institution, and all financial allocations and job ranks will be applied to these contracts until their termination, and then the institution will issue new contracts for them in its name.

The Foundation clarified in the introductory guide it recently issued, to define its duties after its separation from the Ministry of Education, that the procedure for maintaining contracts, financial allocations and grades is for employees who joined them, after their separation from the ministry, stressing that the salary, benefits, and the retirement system will remain as before.

The guide indicated that all employees in public schools, including teachers, administrative and operational cadres, will join the institution, because it is with these employees responsible for the operational operations associated with government schools at the state level.

Regarding the system of residency visas and work permits for Arabs and the side, the guide stated that the institution is coordinating with the competent team in the Ministry of Education and will continue work according to the current employee residence visas and work permit, until the expiration of their period of time, and upon their renewal, the human capital team in the institution works to transfer the residency to her.

The guide pointed out that 70% of the Foundation’s employees are women, and the Foundation’s team consists of 69 different nationalities, and 30% of the Foundation’s employees were born between July and September.

The Foundation came out with this guide to clarify the framework of its work during the transitional period, as it works to provide a stimulating and positive work environment incubating constructive ideas, and the Foundation defines its role related to the development of students and the advancement of their scientific levels.

In her statement of evidence, Minister of State for Public Education, Jamila Al Muhairi, said: “A new journey has begun with sincere efforts and professional experiences that are greatly appreciated and proud.” Priorities, their future, the motivation, drive, and ultimate goal of the institution.

She indicated that she is confident that the members of the Foundation will be a qualitative addition that will make the desired difference in the education system in the country because of their sincerity, diligence and creative ideas that they can rely on to reach the aspirations of the wise leadership.

On her part, Director General of the Foundation, Dr. Rab’a Al-Sumaiti, said that she looks forward to the constructive contributions of the employees in presenting a model for distinguished government educational work, which is based on positivity, cooperation and dedication in performing the tasks assigned to them.

She mentioned that each one of them represents a basic building block in the foundation of the institution and its educational mission, pointing out that it has full confidence in the capabilities of the employees and their high sense of responsibility for the success of the institution’s mission.

In the guide, the Foundation stressed the importance of working with a team spirit to raise the quality of education in public schools in the country and the weight of human wealth for a better tomorrow.





