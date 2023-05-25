The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the launch of the third phase of the “Tamkeen Digital Academy”, to enable students to prepare and train well for the exams of the third and final semester of the current academic year, which will start next June.

This comes in implementation of the plan to support students, and enable them to acquire the basic skills targeted to raise their level of achievement. The “Tamkeen” program provides academic support to low-performing students, and targets the basic skills that students lack in grades three to twelve, which were identified through the results of the two semester exams. The first and second, and the program is implemented by public and private public education schools that implement the curriculum of the Ministry of Education. Teaching at Tamkeen Academy takes place throughout the week, according to the schedule approved by the institution, and sent in the parents’ guide issued by the institution finally, and lessons started on the 24th of the month The current program will continue until next June 16 for various academic grades and targets basic subjects such as mathematics, science, integrated curriculum, physics, chemistry, biology, Arabic and English languages, and health sciences. And prepares them for upcoming exams with the aim of securing a comfortable next exam period for them that supports their quality of life and raises the efficiency of their performance, as well as inviting parents to encourage their children to benefit from this support.