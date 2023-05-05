The Director General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Eng. Muhammad Al-Qasim, revealed that the Foundation is working to provide specialized and capable cadres in educating people of determination to support the integration process in schools. The shortage has been limited and new cadres have been recruited through interviews that will take place at the beginning of the new academic year, and those who pass will be subjected to a comprehensive training program, stressing the importance of the presence of the citizen cadre in the educational field.

He announced that during the next academic year, three new educational complexes will be opened distributed in the cities of Fujairah, with a capacity of 7,500 students, indicating that one educational complex will accommodate 2,500 students.

He stressed that a number of visits were made to the schools of the Emirate of Fujairah, in order to see the most prominent challenges they face, the most prominent of which was the replacement of old schools in the region, and their replacement with modern educational complexes with high specifications and standards that serve the modern education system in the country, in addition to replacing a number of old buses. And the provision of 40 new buses that achieve leadership in the safe school transport service according to the highest and highest standards.

During his participation in the eighteenth open meeting in the Bidiyah Council in Fujairah, in the presence of a number of officials of educational institutions in the emirate, parents of students and a number of students, he indicated that the new educational complexes have been completed by 60%; Its construction work has been started since last December, so that it will receive students at the beginning of the next academic year.

Al-Qasim said that Al-Ajyal schools differ from other schools in mathematics, science and English, and that its model will be the Schools of the Future project, and it is one of the fruits of the open meetings organized by the Foundation, in addition to the job rehabilitation project and the training of educational and administrative cadres, stressing that the teacher is the most important axes of the educational process. The Foundation is working on a career progression project, which will be completed at the end of this month and submitted to the leadership for approval. It is also working on rehabilitating and training teachers and administrators in all emirates of the country, noting that the Foundation is ready to monitor and bridge all gaps, to launch a distinguished academic year at the end of next August.

Al-Qassim pointed out that a committee was formed to review the platforms, benefiting from the observations of parents and students. The curricula of Islamic education, the Arabic language, and the “social” are being reviewed, and the institution is working to separate Arabic, “Islamic” and “social” subjects, and dispense with Salama’s curriculum.

