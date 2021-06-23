Finally, the Emirates Foundation for School Education directed the directors of the educational councils and domain managers to monitor the feedback through visits to summer classes, by monitoring the impact of the summer skills program, and collecting data to improve and develop the initiative in the future, and to implement it better, noting that the visits come as part of a plan to follow up on the implementation of the initiative. Program materials in the educational field.

In its recent circular, the Foundation stated that it had selected a number of members of academic support teams, who have extensive experience, to visit and support classes in government schools.

The Foundation called on the director of councils and scope to inform school principals of the plan to follow up on the implementation of the program so that classroom links are shared with the support team, pointing out that the first teacher of the English language department in all schools will provide the necessary support in coordination with the school director, so that members of the academic support teams can access Electronically to the selected classes through the course schedule uploaded by the school.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education has finally launched the summer program, under the title of the Skills Support Program, and it is being implemented via the remote work system from June 20 to June 30, in line with the decision of the Council of Ministers for Development regarding the school calendar and the number of school days, in order to complete the students’ journey during The current academic year, which is nearing its end, is to enable them to obtain some of the educational outcomes necessary for their educational stages.

The program focuses on four study subjects, namely Arabic, English, mathematics and programming, where the focus will be on basic skills in Arabic and English in accordance with the international standards through which the Perls exams are applied.

The Foundation directed the teachers of English and Arabic subjects for the fourth grade to provide direct e-learning lessons in accordance with the “Pearls” practice plan provided by the academic support team for these subjects, and students will be provided with tasks through the self-learning system, and Arabic and English language teachers will undertake mathematics, design, technology, computer science and Creative design and innovation for the fifth grade to the twelfth grade by providing lessons in the online e-learning system according to the study plan and materials for the course provided by the academic support team for those languages.

The Foundation stressed the importance of providing lessons effectively through the program, and that all students must complete the tasks and lessons assigned to the self-education system in the subjects of mathematics and programming.



