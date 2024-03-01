The Emirates School Education Foundation has identified 60 administrative and technical measures, and obligated government school administrations to implement them during the examination period at the end of the second semester, which will begin on Wednesday, the 13th of March, and continue until Friday, the 22nd of the same month, through three stages, with 28 measures before the start of the school year. The tests, 21 procedures during them, and 11 procedures after them, to ensure that the examination process proceeds without obstacles, in addition to the distinguished application of the tests and analysis of their results.

In the “Guide to Preparing and Implementing Tests in Schools for the Academic Year 2023/2024”, which it recently adopted, the Foundation stated the procedures that school principals must implement before the start of the exams, including ensuring that the formative assessment inputs (score monitored) are completed in the approved electronic system (Al-Manhal). ), in the institution, according to the application and approval periods, informing students’ families and teachers of the approved evaluation policy guide for the academic year, preparing students to perform the tests positively, committing to implementing the instructions during test application, circulating exam schedules sufficiently before the test, and counting critical medical cases and people of determination. Applicants for tests abroad, secure their needs, and develop a plan to communicate with them.

Procedures before exams also include ensuring that the number of students in exam halls does not exceed 25 students, except in large halls, and ensuring that quality standards for exam halls are available, which include clocks, appropriate lighting, ventilation, and appropriate student seats, in addition to all workers signing a form. The pledge, and a statement of their tasks and responsibilities, and in the event of any negligence in the tasks and responsibilities or violation of the regulations and test regulations, the necessary legal measures will be taken against them.

The guide also mentioned a number of technical measures that school administrations must implement before the start of exams, including ensuring that the accounts of all teachers and administrators are activated, and the ability to access their accounts in Al-Manhal, the Smart Learning Portal, and SwiftAssess, and ensuring that 100% of students in the classroom are registered with “Al-Manhal” according to the correct grade, track, and division, and ensure that all students’ accounts are activated, accessible, and used in the LMS and the student portal.

The guide also stressed the need to ensure that the correct elective paths for 11th grade students are identified on the Al Manhal system, and to ensure that the school and students are technologically prepared to perform electronic tests by updating the secure browser, providing the communication network, printing electronic test tickets, and matching each student’s name with his or her electronic ticket before 24 hours from the start of the test, to avoid any discrepancy or mismatch, and the electronic test should not be circulated among members of the administrative and teaching staff or students and their families via social media.

The guide also includes several administrative and technical procedures that school administrations must adhere to during the implementation of tests, including ensuring the daily attendance and departure program (distribution schedule for invigilators and invigilators), opening question boxes and envelopes, and distributing the envelopes to invigilators, while not opening the closed reserve boxes except in case of necessity. And ensure that the proctor receives the correct test, according to the schedule, 10 to 15 minutes before the start of the test.

The guide called for assigning a team from the school to receive, follow up and respond to test-related inquiries from the committees, and to ensure that all invigilators do not carry mobile phones or other devices, writing the test rules and timing on the blackboard, organizing the students in their testing places, and ensuring that they do not possess them. Any unauthorized devices (cell phones, watches, tablets).

The guide stressed the necessity of monitoring any violations or cases of violation of the testing system, collecting supporting evidence, applying the applicable regulations and procedures, recording the attendance and absence of students according to the established mechanism and keeping records. Test booklets must be collected from 12th grade students, sorted, and attendance reports attached and delivered to the correction center. Allotted grade 12 exams within the specified time frame.

Among the technical procedures during the test are ensuring that students take the correct electronic test assigned to them according to the subject, grade, and specified timing, and providing the necessary technical support to students in the event of any technical problem during the test time, and referring it to those concerned in the event of an inability to solve the technical problem, and not allowing students to To leave the testing hall only after ensuring that the electronic test was delivered correctly. This responsibility falls primarily on the student and the proctoring teacher, and no excuse will be accepted for not delivering the electronic exam correctly after the student leaves the testing hall, as there is no make-up test.

As for the procedures that must be applied after the test, they include distributing grading tasks to teaching staff, for grades three to 11, and assigning teachers to grade and review students’ papers and approve grades for grades three to 11, in a period of no less than three days, and grades are estimated for tests. Centralization of all kinds collectively for all academic subjects, except in the event that a sufficient number of teachers are not available, and the details of the result are not disclosed, whether to students or their families before it is officially announced.

Students take tests on paper and electronically, according to the subject, for grades five through 12 in all government schools in the country that implement the ministry’s curriculum, while paper tests will be conducted only for students in the third and fourth grades.

