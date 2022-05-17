The media spokeswoman for the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Hayat Al-Shehhi, confirmed that the information circulated regarding the student assessment policy is incorrect, which indicates that 10% of students’ results are calculated for semester exams and projects, and 90% for final exams.

In an intervention via Sharjah Radio’s live broadcast, she called on the students’ families to derive information from the guidelines that were previously published and distributed to schools, pointing out that the Foundation has published, since the beginning of the current academic year on its website, the student assessment policy guide and the controls for applying exams for the 2021 school year. 2022, and the distribution of grade weights, and then distributed to schools and their principals.

She added that the aim of publishing the assessment policy guide is to inform students’ parents about assessment tools and the mechanism for calculating grades, with guiding advice, stressing the accuracy of the guide in clarifying the types of assessments throughout the school year, from its beginning to its end, during the three semesters.

She stated that the evaluation policy includes the school stages, which include early childhood, kindergarten, the first and second cycles, and ends with the third cycle, pointing out that the evaluation policy identified three types of assessment tools, which are diagnostic and formative exams, which are the works during one semester, as well as the final evaluation .



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

