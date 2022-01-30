The Emirates Foundation for School Education decided to conduct a mini-simulated test, tomorrow, for students of the twelfth grade (Elite Track), who wish to enter the “AP®️ Calculus” exam next May.

In a recent circular, the Foundation informed all public secondary school principals and AP® Calculus teachers that a mini-simulated test covering units (1 to 9) will be conducted for 12th grade students in the elite track who wish to be selected for the AP® Calculus exam. Calculus BC» in May.

She pointed out that the simulation test will be tomorrow, Tuesday, after school hours so as not to disrupt classes, adding that the test will be administered remotely – online (from home) via the Microsoft Forms platform, and the link to the form and student lists will be shared. Qualified to take the test directly with the professors. The Foundation explained that the test will start at five in the evening (5:00 pm) and will be of 60 minutes, and the test will close at six and 10 minutes in the evening (6:10 pm), allowing students an additional 10 minutes to enter their data and download the answer to the free question. .

The circular stated that the test includes 15 multiple-choice questions and one free question, and graphing calculators may be required for some questions.

The Foundation indicated that the test results will not be used as part of the final score for students, as it is a mini-simulated test, but the result will be used as one of the components in determining their choice of the AP®️ Calculus BC exam and should therefore be taken seriously.

In the event that any male or female student is absent, each male and female teacher must contact the Elite Path Math team using email.

On the other hand, the Emirates Foundation for School Education recently decided that 12th grade students in government schools will take final exams at the end of the second semester, for which the “time programming” for the same semester has been set for the period from the seventh of next March to the 18th of the same month.

The institution adjusted the evaluation weights for the 12 students to be 30% for the formative test, distributed as 10% for each semester, and 70% for the quarterly exams, distributed as 15% for the first semester, 30% for the second semester, and 25% for the third semester, pointing out that the lessons scheduled for the final evaluation of the semester , for grades 1 through 12, are the same as the lessons for the same semester.

In the guide to “Student Assessment Policy and Examination Evaluation Controls for the Academic Year 2022/2021”, the second edition, the Foundation clarified that calculating the student’s grades in the Certificate of Study Completion for Grade 12 is carried out according to five steps, first: The degree of the subject at the end of the academic year is calculated from the weights of the classes Secondly: the student’s total grades are the grades obtained from the “A” group subjects, which appear as “number” and “letter” in the certificate, and thirdly: the student’s grade is extracted from dividing the total by the number of “A” subjects. Fourth: The subjects of group “B” are subject to unified central assessments, and are evaluated in letters and have no grades, and are not included in the total. Fifth: The scale of grade distribution varies according to the educational path, and appears at the bottom of the certificate.

Final evaluation

The Emirates Foundation for School Education reported that the final evaluation (the end of the semester) requires the student to be physically present in educational institutions, according to the eighth version of the national protocol for the operation of educational facilities during the “Covid-19” pandemic, pointing out that the student (from the fourth grade to the 12th grade) has the right. ), one chance to enter the re-examination, and it remains to repeat the class in the event that he did not pass any of the subjects of the “A” group after the re-examination.

Regarding calculating the score of the re-exam for grades four to 12, the Foundation said that the minimum score in the re-exam is calculated regardless of what the student has achieved in the exam, and that is a simulation of educational values ​​based on providing equal opportunities for students to re-exam, while those with competence retain their distinction.

She explained that the word “exempt” in the academic certificate means exemption from studying the subject for a group of students in a division or group of people in one or more schools.



