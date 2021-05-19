The Emirates Foundation for School Education has approved training exam schedules for grades four to twelve, by default for students of public and private schools that apply the Ministry of Education curriculum, during the period from 23 to 27 May (from Sunday to Thursday), in a number of materials, in order to avoid any technical errors It may happen later.

And the response time for each subject is set to 40 minutes.

The schedule indicated that the exams will start next week, as fourth-grade students (the general track) will take the exam in the two subjects of science on Monday, and then the English language on Wednesday. Fifth-graders (general and elite tracks) take a math test on Sunday, and English on Tuesday. Sixth-graders (the general and elite tracks) will test the subject of social studies on Monday, and the English language on Wednesday. Seventh graders (General and Elite tracks) take the Mathematics Exam on Sunday, and the English Language Exam on Tuesday. Students of the eighth grade (Elite Track) will take the science exam on Monday, and English on Wednesday. The ninth grade students (tracks general, advanced, elite, and applied) will take a test in social studies on Tuesday.

As for the tenth grade students (general, advanced, elite, and applied tracks), they take a mathematics test on Monday. Students in the eleventh grade (general, advanced, elite, and applied tracks) are examined in social studies on Sunday. Students of the twelfth grade (general, advanced, elite, and applied tracks) will take the exam in the social studies subject on Tuesday, and the English language subject on Thursday.

The schedule indicated that the exams are available to students from one in the afternoon until five in the evening, with the aim of training them in the testing environment and verifying the activation of their accounts and the efficiency of the system.

The Notifications Department will send the passwords to students daily in the LMS system, to enter the test through the student’s ministerial account.

The end-of-year exams for the 2020-2021 academic year for students in grades 4 to 12 begin on June 8, and continue until the 17th of the same month, after the Foundation has taken all measures to ensure students sit for the exams, placing their safety at the top of its priorities. According to the Emirates Foundation for Education (Education), students of grades 1-3 are exempt from final exams, so that they will be evaluated according to their performance in formative evaluation during the third semester in the subjects of Group A.

