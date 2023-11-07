The Emirates School Education Foundation has approved the schedules for the end-of-first semester examinations for grades three through twelfth, for public and private schools that follow the Ministry of Education curriculum.

The school calendar for the current academic year stated that the end-of-first semester exams will begin on Friday, the 24th of November, in Group (A) subjects, which includes the basic subjects, with the exception of the twelfth grade students for the applied track, who will begin their exams on the 27th of this month.

Students will submit final assignments and projects for Group (B) subjects in the period from the 20th to the 23rd of the same month. The exam guide includes eight guidelines for the end-of-first semester tests of the current academic year, which include applying the exams on paper for the third and fourth grades through physical attendance at school, and applying the exams on paper and electronically for the fifth and ninth grades for the two tracks (general and advanced) during physical attendance at school, and applying the exams Paper and electronically, according to subject and grade, for grades five to twelve, through physical attendance at school for all students in public and private education schools that implement the Ministry’s curriculum.

The directives include twelfth grade students enrolled in private education schools submitting all their exams in public public education schools under joint supervision and coordination with school branch coordinators, and twelfth grade students enrolled in tolerance schools take all their exams in accordance with the school branch directives. In the guidelines, the institution stressed the importance of students adhering to the official school uniform, and urged students to bring their computers to school during the examination period.

The English language exam for the twelfth grade is written electronically. Twelfth grade students, for the various educational tracks (general, advanced, and elite), will begin their exams on the 24th of this month, with health sciences for the general and advanced, and biology for the elite. Students in all tracks take the physics exam on Monday, the 27th of the same month, and on the next day they take all On the 28th, students take the English language exam. On the 28th, students take the Arabic language exam. On the fourth of December, students take the mathematics exam. On the fifth of December, students take the social studies exam. On the sixth of the same month, students take the Islamic education exam.

Twelfth grade students from the three tracks (general, advanced, and elite) will conclude their exams in chemistry, while students in the applied track will take the applied sciences exam on November 27th, and the next day all students take the English language subject, and they take the Arabic language exam on Wednesday, November 29th. On the 4th of December, they will take the Applied Mathematics test, and on the 5th of the same month they will take the Social Studies subject, and they will conclude their exams on the 6th of December with the Islamic Education subject.