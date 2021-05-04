The Emirates Foundation for School Education (Taleem) has approved the exams schedules for the end of the current academic year for grades four through twelve, and the exam marathon for group (A) subjects will start on the eighth of next June, and assignments and projects for group (B) subjects will be delivered during the period from 30 This May until the third of next June, explaining that students of the twelfth grade will perform their examinations electronically in schools, while students of grades four through eleventh will perform their examinations electronically “remotely”.

This came in the guide of the Emirati school’s preparation for the third semester exams for the current academic year, which was finally issued by the Foundation, indicating that it is necessary to measure the impact and learning outcomes of Emirati school students using the best means and methods in managing and implementing exams, in the framework of supporting and providing quality of life. For students to feel satisfied with their educational environment to face any challenges or repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and to achieve our goal of 100% sustainability of education in the Emirati school, whatever the circumstances, using the best methods and technological means while taking precautionary, preventive and health measures.

The tables indicated that the time period for exams for each subject for all grades is 90 minutes (an hour and a half), and the daily examination period begins for students in grades four to eight at nine in the morning and ends at half past ten, and while students of grades nine to ten in all its tracks begin their daily exams From eleven in the morning until twelve thirty in the noon, while students of the twelfth grade start at nine in the morning until ten thirty in the afternoon, and students will take only one subject exam per day, and students of all grades begin their exams with the subject of Islamic education.

The tables of the twelfth grade examinations showed that students of the general, advanced and elite tracks start with Islamic education, followed by social studies, then chemistry / biology, then mathematics, followed by the Arabic language, then English, then physics, and the “general” and “advanced” students finish their exams. With the subject of health sciences, the students of the elite track conclude with the subject of biology, while the students of the applied track begin with the subject of Islamic education, then social studies, followed by the applied sciences, then mathematics, then the Arabic language and finish their exams in the English language.

In a circular issued by the Foundation and distributed to school administrations, several procedures have been defined to organize the examination process, including that the examinations for grades four through eight will be held electronically “from home” for all group (A) subjects from June 8 to 15 of The same month, and grades from the ninth to the eleventh will hold their examinations electronically “from home”, for all group (A) subjects from the eighth of June to the 17th of the same month, and the twelfth grade examinations will be held electronically through the physical presence of the school, for subjects Group (A) from the eighth of June until the 17th of the same month.

Among the procedures are the distribution of students of the twelfth grade in private education schools that apply the curriculum of the Ministry of Education and schools of tolerance to public public education schools. The distribution schedules will be determined later, and the distribution of students to classrooms, so that the hall does not exceed 50% of its capacity, and notify Students need to bring their computers to school “with the charger”, and inform students of the necessity to bring their own calculator in materials that require the use of the calculator.

In its circular, the Foundation stressed the importance of alerting students to the need to do a “Covid-19” examination and to adhere to the precautionary measures contained in the “Precautionary Procedures Manual”, provided that the validity of the examination does not exceed seven consecutive days, in addition to alerting them to the need to adhere to the school uniform when they come to the school, and to the school administration Adhere to the application of the precautionary measures mentioned in the “precautionary measures” guide during the examination period, and the school administration must ensure the identity of the student when attending the school, and the school administration must restrict the students who are absent from taking the exam in the school, and determine the reason for the absence, along with the need to raise a list of the names of the absent students and those who were exposed. For technical problems during the examination, on the link shown below, immediately after completing the exam, and notes will be placed on each examination hall, and special committees will be held for “people of determination” according to individual educational plans and students with chronic diseases according to modern medical reports.

The Foundation confirmed that the exams will be from the third semester course only, and that the exams will be conducted electronically on the "Swift Assess" platform, stressing the need for students to open the camera while taking exams remotely "from home" and to wear the appropriate dress while taking the exams remotely. from home".





