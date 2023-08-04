The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced that the 28th of this August is the starting date for students at all levels of study in government schools, for the next academic year, while the educational, administrative and technical cadres will start their school hours on the 21st of the same month.

The Foundation stated in the “Academic Calendar for Government Schools 2023-2024” guide, that between August 21 and August 25, teachers will undergo a course in professional development.

And the calendar indicated that the first semester, which will start on August 21 with the attendance of educational, administrative and professional cadres, will include a window for the standard test of the Arabic language between 27 and 29 of next October, and a window for the MAP Growth test, in the period between 25 September until the sixth of next October, while it will be a vacation. Students (winter vacation) between the 11th and 29th of December, and the teaching and administrative staff leave between the 18th and 29th of the same month.

The experimental test and exams for group (B) subjects will take place between the 20th and 24th of next November, while the exams for the end of the first semester will take place between the 27th and 29th of November, then the exams will resume on the fourth of December until the eighth of the same month, with two days off. Martyr and Patriot (December 1 – 3).

The second semester begins with the attendance of educational, administrative and technical cadres and students on the second of January 2024, and the results of the first semester will be analyzed and issued between the eighth and the 12th of the same month, and the experimental tests and group (B) exams will be conducted between the fourth and the eighth of March 2024, and the exams The end of the second semester in the period between the 13th and 22nd of the same month, and the spring break for students will start from the 25th of March 2024 until the 12th of April 2024, interspersed with the spring break for educational, administrative and technical cadres from the period (from 1st to 12th April).

And the calendar indicated that the third semester will start with the full time of students and educational and administrative cadres on April 15, 2024, and the analysis of the results of the second semester exams and the announcement of the results will be in the period from the 22nd to the 26th of the same month, and the exams for group (B) subjects and the experimental test will be conducted from the 29th. From May 2024 until the fourth of June 2024, while the final exams for the third semester and for the academic year will be held from the fifth until the 14th of the same month (June).

The announcement of the results of the end of the new academic year (2023-2024) will be on the fifth of July 2024, and the summer vacation will begin on the 15th of the same month.

The calendar stated that the number of weeks in the next academic year is 38 weeks, distributed over 15 weeks in the first semester, 12 weeks in the second semester, and 11 weeks in the third semester, and the number of school days in the next academic year is 185 days, with 73 days per semester. the first semester, 59 days in the second semester, and 53 days in the third semester.

On the other hand, the Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the availability of school uniforms for the academic year 2023-2024, for government schools, which are currently distributed through about 50 outlets of the Lulu Hypermarket Group distributed in various regions of the country or through the group’s website.

The Foundation provided a “barcode” that the student or his guardian can scan the code and purchase school uniforms electronically. The institution has set several controls for the school uniform and external appearance of students during school hours, the most prominent of which is that all students must wear school uniforms according to the approved design for each episode, and care must be taken to wear the school uniform in its elegant, tidy and clean appearance.

The students of the third cycle must also cover their heads by wearing a “black shawl” with the school uniform according to the approved design, and students must wear white clothes under the Emirati “kandura” with their commitment to wearing the “assama” with formal or sports shoes.

Official vacations

The calendar indicated that the first semester includes a number of official holidays, which are the Prophet’s birthday on September 29, Martyr’s Day and the National Day for three days (from December 1 to December 3), then the winter vacation for students and teachers.

