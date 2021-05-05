The Emirates Foundation for School Education (Taaleem) confirmed that it allows the administrative and academic bodies to move internally and externally between schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, according to the vacancies in each school.

The Foundation called – in a circular it issued recently, and directed it to directors of educational councils and areas, directors of public schools, kindergartens and adult education centers, regarding transfers between schools, who wish to transfer from members of the administrative and academic bodies, from one school to another – to fill out the electronic application Through the main page on the Ministry of Education website, for each employee’s personal account, from the fourth of May to the 20 of the same month.

The Foundation stressed the importance of informing school personnel from members of the administrative and academic bodies of the circular, indicating that it will consider transfer requests according to available vacancies, and with what is commensurate with the stage of study, experience and academic specialization.

She explained that the internal transport takes place between the schools of one educational office in the school operations sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while the external transport takes place between the schools of the educational offices in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, to which it is affiliated, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

On the other hand, the Ministry stated on its website that early childhood teachers will take a professional test from the first kindergarten level to the second grade, and it will be held on May 22, in order to obtain a license for educational professions, which target teachers from the first kindergarten until the 12th grade, in addition to To school leaders.

The Ministry has set the date for the school leadership test on May 22nd, noting that this comes within the framework of achieving the UAE’s goal of licensing cadres working in the education sector.

The Ministry stressed the importance of reserving exams via the website through the reservations page, provided that the last date for registration for the early childhood and school leadership professional test is on April 21.

The ministry stated that the specialized and professional tests for teachers of the second and third cycles will be held on June 19, explaining that the door for registration is open for six exams, which are: the professional test for teachers of the second and third cycles, the Arabic language test for the second and third sessions, and the tesol test for the second and third sessions, And the chemistry, biology and physics test, with the deadline for registering for the tests being May 18.





