The Board of Directors of the Emirates School Education Foundation stressed the need to develop plans for the next academic year that would improve the quality of student life, by providing a range of general and extracurricular activities for students to achieve a balance for them in the process of education and academic achievement, in addition to the need to devote sports to them as a sustainable lifestyle that is reflected in positively on their overall educational career.

This came during a virtual meeting of the Council yesterday, chaired by the Minister of State for Public Education and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Foundation, Jamila bint Salem Al Muhairi, during which they discussed ways to develop its mechanism of action and how to move forward to support efforts to improve the quality of school education in the federal government sector in a manner that devote best practices The educational system that ensures the development of students’ performance and their academic and educational levels.

The meeting emphasized the pivotal role of the teacher in the educational process and the importance of working to attract educational competencies in various academic disciplines, which would reflect positively on the quality of educational outputs and to serve the aspirations of the rational leadership associated with the education sector. The meeting touched upon the reality of the integrated continuous education system and research on how to provide it with more elements. Leadership to achieve its goals and mission.

The council discussed the item of vaccines, the percentage of demand for them by the components of the educational community, and the need to provide everything necessary to motivate teachers to obtain the vaccine in light of the remarkable efforts made by the state to provide vaccines to all members of society. The meeting also discussed policies related to student vaccination and plans to expand the provision of vaccines to them. According to the instructions and instructions of the concerned authorities in the country.

The Council noted its great keenness to provide all the students need, including computers and other supplies, to serve their educational journey. The Council also reviewed the budget of the Public Institution, in addition to their research on a number of issues related to the education sector and its development.



