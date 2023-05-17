The guide for preparing schools for the exams at the end of the third semester of the current academic year stated that the time for answering the paper and electronic exams is divided into two periods: 60 minutes for the paper-based exam, and 90 minutes for the electronic exam.

The guide, which was adopted by the Emirates Foundation for School Education, identified 15 measures that must be taken by the school administration during the end-of-term exams for the third and final semester of the current academic year.

The institution directed the formation of a committee to manage exams headed by the school principal to assume administrative and technical responsibilities that ensure the proper and orderly conduct of exams, the formation of observation and monitoring committees in the examination halls, and the formation of a specific committee to print the electronic exam ticket, headed by the school principal who bears responsibility in the event of any exam ticket being leaked.

Also among the procedures is the distribution of students and determining their names on the seats in the examination halls, and ensuring that students perform the exams through realistic attendance at the school according to the approved dates, and matching the numbers of students in the school with the numbers of electronic exam tickets printed by the administration 24 hours before the start of the exam, and distributing the exam ticket electronic mail to the students, and to ensure that the student receives the correct ticket for him.

And the Emirates Education Foundation – as part of the procedures followed – prohibited the circulation of the students’ electronic exam ticket between members of the administrative and educational bodies, or with students and their parents on social media.

The institution indicated the need to provide drinking water to the student in the examination hall, to count the national students who are outside the country for official excuses, as well as to count the absent students with an acceptable excuse, document their excuses, and notify them of the dates of compensatory examinations, and implement the code of conduct in the event that the student commits an exam violation, and take action appropriate according to degree.

The guide indicated that the exam for everyone is an hour on paper, and an hour and a half electronically, with the same mechanism in the second semester, and there are no central tests for the first and second grades, while the exam for the third and fourth grades will be entirely on paper, and the teacher will correct it.

For grades five to eleven, the subjects of Arabic, English, science and mathematics will be a paper part corrected by the teacher, and an electronic part corrected by the system automatically.

As for the exams for social studies, Islamic education for all, health sciences, biology and chemistry for the third cycle, they will be centralized electronically.

For the twelfth grade, the exams for English, Arabic, mathematics, applied sciences, and physics will be paper (centrally corrected by the grading center) and electronic (centrally corrected by the system). As for the rest of the subjects, which are Islamic education and social studies, health sciences, biology and chemistry, they will be electronic (automatically corrected by the system).

And the details of the final exams plan for the third semester and the end of the current year for students in all educational circles indicated that the start date for the final exams will be from the seventh to the 16th of next June, and the compensatory exams from the 19th to the 23rd of the same month, and the analysis and announcement of the results from the 22nd to the 26th of June. same month.

While the re-exams will be from the sixth to the 12th of next July, and the results of the re-runs will be analyzed and announced on the 13th of the same month.