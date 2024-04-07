Madrid (WAM)

Emirates Cycling Team cyclist Juan Ayuso won the overall title in one of his biggest victories of his career at the Etzulia Basque Country Race in Spain.

The Emirates team competed with its distinctive cards on the 137-kilometre mountain circuit, starting and ending in Eibar, during which Ayuso reached an advanced position in which he benefited from the last kilometers and achieved the team’s 21st victory this season.

The race started on a positive note after medical confirmations that UAE Team rider Jay Fine did not need to undergo surgery after the accident he suffered in the fourth stage, which led to the injury of many candidates to win the competition and their exit from the race.

Dr. Adrian Rotunno, Medical Director of the UAE Team, said: “After examining the MRI images and conducting the final clinical evaluation, there is no need for surgery for Jay. Because the fractures are stable enough and do not require surgical correction.”

20 riders started at the front, including Sjoerd Bax and Igor Arrieta, and achieved a lead of about 4 seconds. Marc Soler moved strongly away from the leading group and reached the lead of the race, which put pressure on the rider at the front of the race, Matthias Skilmoz from the « Liddell Trek” on their way to the finish line.

With the main group reduced significantly, Ayuso seized his opportunity on “Izua Hill” with stage winner Carlos Rodriguez from the “Ineos Grenadiers” team.

The two riders crossed the finish line together, with Ayuso taking the overall win, while Rodriguez secured the stage win. Ayuso said, “I was able to achieve my first victory in the World Tour race in the Basque Country, and I thank my teammates. I think we played the race perfectly from start to finish, and we all combined our efforts to put the Trek team under pressure by starting the riders and then catching up with them.” in the end”.

#Emirates #Cycling #wins #21st #win