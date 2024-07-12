Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE Cycling Team succeeded in maintaining the “double lead” for the teams and individuals, for the tenth consecutive stage, at the conclusion of “Stage 13”, which was held today, “Friday”, as part of the “111th edition” of the “Tour de France”, and extended on flat ground for a distance of 165.3 km.

Since Tadej Pogacar won the fourth stage, the UAE Cycling Team has continued its great start, as Pogacar managed to keep the “yellow jersey” for the overall leader, after his total time at the end of “Stage 12” reached 52:40:58 hours.

The gap between Pogacar and his closest pursuer, Belgian Remco Evenepoel of the Soudal Quick Step team, who came in second place, remained one minute and six seconds, and over the Danish Jonas Vingaard of the Dutch team Visma, by one minute and 14 seconds, while his Portuguese teammate Joao Almeida came in fourth place, 4 minutes and 20 seconds behind, and the British Adam Yates came in seventh place, 6 minutes and 59 seconds behind.

The Emirates Cycling Team continued to lead the teams’ standings at the end of Stage 13, after the team’s riders’ total time reached 158:13:19 hours, placing them first in the overall teams’ standings.

The challenge will be over the next two days on the mountainous track, starting on Saturday with “Stage 14” for a distance of 151.9 km, and on Sunday with “Stage 15” for a distance of 197.7 km.

Andre Hauptmann, UAE Team Emirates’ Sports Director, expressed his aspiration to continue progressing in the competition, saying, “The atmosphere within the team is very wonderful, and everyone is fully focused on the Tour de France in order to achieve the best results.”

He added, “The Tour de France always requires attention in all its stages, whether there is strong wind or not, and the stages of the race always carry danger, so each stage must be entered with the same degree of desire to excel.”

Alpecin Deceuninck’s Jasper Philipsen won Stage 13, ahead of Wout van Aert, in a fast finish to a stage marred by incidents.

This was his second stage win in four days in this year’s Tour de France.

Pascal Ackermann took third place, while Biniam Germay, who has won three stages so far, came in fourth.