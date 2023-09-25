Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Emirates Cycling Team was able to win the overall title in the Tour of Luxembourg Championship, after an outstanding performance by the riders, led by Hershey.

During the competition, the UAE team greatly controlled the pace of the race, and the team’s riders got extra seconds while monitoring their competitors at the end of the race route from Merch to Luxembourg (177 km long).

Jan Christian and Felix Grosschartner also controlled the pace in the final kilometres, while Brandon McNulty and Diego Ulissi waited on the flanks to continue the attacks.

The stage was won by Tobias Johansen (from the Uno easypost).

The UAE team also won the teams award, concluding a successful week.

In a statement, Hirschi said: “The stage was incredibly stressful, as we made an early start. However, the other teams were aiming to close the gap, which led to a fast race pace and many challenges for the riders. While going up the slope, I kept a close eye on Healy, who was right behind. Fortunately, we maintained our progress, and I’m happy about that. My distinguished team also did an exceptional job, and that is why I maintained my calm despite the proximity of Hailey. It was a special race and I was very happy with it.”

Final classification of UAE Team riders:

1- Mark Hershey (UAE) 17:15:11

2- Brandon McNulty (UAE) + 3 seconds

5- Diego Olissi (UAE) + 35 seconds

7- Felix Grosschartner (UAE) + 39 seconds