Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE Cycling Team strengthened its double lead in the team and individual categories in the 111th edition of the Tour de France, at the conclusion of the ninth stage held today. The competition was strong and difficult, given that it is one of the winding stages with mountainous terrain.

The UAE Cycling Team remained at the top of the standings for the sixth consecutive stage, with a total time of 107:13:01 hours, while its leader Tadej Pogacar retained the yellow jersey for the individual leader, after his total time became 35:42:42 hours.

It is noteworthy that Pogacar has topped the individual standings, and worn the yellow jersey, in seven out of nine stages so far, including the second stage, which he won, and stages from the fourth to the ninth, and he is seeking to win the title for the first time in the ranks of the Emirates Cycling Team.

The participants are scheduled to rest for 24 hours tomorrow, Monday, before resuming the competition the day after tomorrow, Tuesday, with the tenth round, which will be held on flat ground for a distance of 187.3 km within French territory.

Returning to the ninth stage, Eritrean Benyam Ghermay won the eighth stage at the finish line in the village of Colombes-les-Deux-Zigleils, where former French President Charles de Gaulle lived and was buried, while Tadej Pogacar kept the yellow jersey. Pogacar remained the overall leader by 33 seconds over Belgian Remco Evenepoel, while the defending champion, Danish Jonas Vingegaard, was in third place.