Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE Cycling Team maintained its lead in the overall standings of the Tour de France, led by its star Tadej Pogacar, at the conclusion of the fifth stage, which was held today, Wednesday, amid rainy weather.

Pogacar held on to the lead in the individual overall standings, continuing to wear the “yellow jersey”, after his total time became 23:15:14 hours, which made the UAE Team riders continue to top the overall standings for teams as well, with a total time of 69:49:16 hours, in a double lead for the “individual” and “team” standings.

The competition is scheduled to continue on Thursday with the sixth round, which extends over a distance of 163.5 km on flat roads, from Macon to Dion in France.

Returning to the fifth stage, the British Sir Mark Cavendish achieved a record by winning the 35th stage of his career in the international “Tour de France”, after he won the fifth stage of the race.

Three years after equalling Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins in 2021, Cavendish broke the tie for the all-time leader. “I can’t believe it,” Cavendish said. “Astana bet on me this year to make sure I was in the race, and my manager did.”

“It’s a big adventure to participate and try to win at least one stage, and it was a big adventure from my manager Alexander Vinokourov, and this shows that he is a great rider and he knows very well the value of the Tour de France,” he added.

“You have to do your best and we did it the right way, the way we wanted to, and it shows in how we built the team, the equipment and all the little details,” Cavendish said.