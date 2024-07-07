Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

ADQ has announced its line-up for the Giro d’Italia, which will take place from July 7 to July 14.

The Giro d’Italia for women, one of the most important races in the world, includes eight challenging stages, starting from Brescia and ending in L’Aquila, covering a difficult mixed course. This year’s race is organized by RCS Sport, the organizers of the Giro d’Italia for men and the UAE Tour.

The ADQ team will be represented by a selection of team members: Alina Amiliosik, Chiara Consonni, Eleonora Gasparini, Lizzie Holden, Erika Magnaldi, Silvia Persico and Dominika Wlodarczyk, who will wear her new jersey as champion of Poland, under the leadership of Sherry Pridham, Alejandro, Gonzalez Tablas, Aida Nuño and the ADQ team’s sporting directors.

“We are looking forward to the Giro d’Italia Women’s Race and are confident that our team will deliver an outstanding performance,” said Melissa Moncada, ADQ Team President. “The ADQ Team brings together athletes from diverse nationalities and backgrounds, who bring an inspiring mix of experience, a shared vision for success, the ability to work as a team and the will to succeed.”

ADQ Team has two national champions taking part in the event, with Dominika Wlodarczyk recently crowned the Polish Road Champion, securing her first win in the ADQ Team jersey at the Polish National Championship. Wlodarczyk’s performance in the race was inspiring, after overcoming a difficult start to the season, and this victory is a milestone in her career.

Anastasija Carbonari was crowned Latvian national road race champion for the third year in a row, a victory that was particularly impressive given her recent recovery from a broken collarbone. Carbonari’s determination and resilience were evident as she competed in the race, held in Võru, Estonia, with competitors from Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, ultimately taking the national title as the first Latvian competitor to cross the finish line.

Eleonora Gasparini, the Italian women’s under-23 champion, also put in an exceptional performance in a gruelling 130km race between Florence and Scarperia, finishing third overall and winning the women’s under-23 title. Her strategic approach to the race was pivotal to this achievement.

Among other recent achievements by the team, Karlin Swinkels finished second in the fourth stage of the Lotto Thuringia Ladies Race, narrowly missing out on first place but showing a strong performance and remarkable determination.

Also recently, Lara Gillespie joined Emirates Team ADQ from the UAE Continental Team. Gillespie made her mark by winning the Antwerp Port Ladies Race in Belgium and two stages of the Giro del Mediterraneo in Rosa. Her versatility and ability to ride across a variety of terrains, including off-road, as well as her track prowess, earned her a place on the World Tour squad. Gillespie’s promotion is a testament to her talent and the team’s commitment to developing young talent.

While the UAE Team ADQ is competing in the Giro, Emirati cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh is also in Italy to support her teammates and prepare for the upcoming Paris Olympics.