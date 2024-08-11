Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

ADQ Team Emirates Holding, the UAE’s first professional women’s cycling team, has announced its line-up for the Tour de France from August 12 to 18. The team will compete in the current edition of the prestigious global race with seven players: Sophia Bertisolo, Michaela Harvey, Lizzie Holden, Carolina Komeja, Erica Magnaldi, Silvia Persico and Karlene Swinkels.

The team’s participation in the Women’s Tour de France will see the players wear a jersey designed specifically for participation in this important international event. The design expresses the team’s mission, as it includes symbolic elements that highlight the team’s interest in empowering women, and emphasizes its belief in diversity, and encourages others to lead and take responsibility, within the framework of women’s cycling.

The shirt bears the slogan “Connect and Seize the Opportunity”, a direct embodiment of the team’s main concept and core values, and a reference to the spirit that inspires its players and drives their performance on the world stage.

The shirt design features the image of the “eye” in the center, which was chosen to reflect the unique vision of each player, while the lines carried by the design indicate the players’ continuous growth and unity.

Commenting on the participation in the Tour, Melissa Moncada, President of ADQ Team Emirates, said: “The Tour de France is the pinnacle of our racing season, and we are delighted to be participating in this important race with such a strong line-up of talented athletes. We are excited about the challenge and to see the strong performance of ADQ Team Emirates, their determination and spirit that is evident in every race, and their relentless pursuit of victory, which is the hallmark of champions.”

“We are also excited to unveil the new jersey that will be worn by the players during the Women’s Tour de France, designed to represent the unity, strength and diversity of our team, and to symbolise the opportunities we offer to and inspire women in cycling,” she added.

The 2024 Women’s Tour de France will feature seven days of racing, over eight stages, totalling 946 kilometres (588 miles). The first three stages will be held in the Netherlands, with two of them scheduled for August 13, a shorter stage, followed by an individual time trial.

The race then moves south to Belgium, covering routes familiar from classic races, such as the Amstel Gold Race and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The tour continues south into France, concluding with two final stages in the Alps, including a summit finish at Alpe d’Huez, at 1,850 metres.

The team’s players participated in the Paris Olympics, as part of their countries’ delegations, and Chiara Consonni and her Italian teammate, Vittoria Guzzini, won the gold medal in the track cycling race, which was their first Olympic medal.