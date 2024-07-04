Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE Cycling Team maintained its “double lead” in the team and individual categories for the third consecutive stage, after a strong performance during the sixth stage today, Thursday, of the “111th edition” of the Tour, which is considered the oldest major cycling race in the world.

Emirates Cycling is at the top of the standings, with a total time of 80:25:01 hours for its riders, while Tadej Pogacar, the team leader, maintained the lead in the individual standings, wearing the “yellow jersey”, with a total time of 26:47:19 hours.

The UAE Cycling Team riders are looking forward to continuing their superiority as they enter the seventh stage on Friday, which will be an individual time trial for a distance of only 25.3 km.

The sixth stage witnessed the victory of the Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen from the Jaico-AlUla team, after covering the distance of 163.5 km, in a time of 3:31:55 hours, after a fierce competition during which he decided to win the stage, after resorting to a photo of the finish line (photo finish).

On another note, former Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx congratulated British rider Mark Cavendish after he broke his record for the number of stage wins in the Tour de France. He wrote on his personal social media account, “Congratulations to Mark Cavendish on his historic achievement. What a wonderful person who breaks my record.”

The 39-year-old British Cavendish succeeded the day before yesterday in snatching the 35th victory in his history in the race, to advance by one race ahead of Merckx.

Despite this, Merckx won the Tour title 5 times, in addition to 5 Giro d’Italia titles, and 3 gold medals in the World Championships.