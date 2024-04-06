Berlin (dpa)

Spaniard Juan Iuso, a UAE team rider, won the Itzulia Basic Country Race title, achieving the biggest victory in his career, while his compatriot Carlos Rodriguez won the final stage of the race.

The two Spanish riders overtook Matias Skelmosi, the former leader of the overall standings, 16 km before the end, and crossed the finish line 40 seconds behind Skelmosi, who finished in fourth place.

The fourth stage of the race witnessed a mass collision, which caused 11 riders to withdraw, with some of them sustaining serious injuries, including Remco Evenepoel and defending champion Jonas Weingaard.