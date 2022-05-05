Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Emirates Team has announced the line-up of the riders participating in the Tour of Italy from May 6 to 29, which will start from Budapest before heading to Sicily for the start of the Italian races.

The young Portuguese Joao Almeida will lead the Emirates squad, as he seeks to win the general classification title in the round; His colleague Fernando Gaviria will lead the sprinters.

The squad includes a number of riders who have previously won stages on the Tour, including Formolo, Gaviria, Ricci and Ulissi, as well as Almeida, who in 2022 was able to wear the pink jersey during the Tour, before finishing fourth in the general classification and sixth in the 2021 edition. .

Commenting on the Tour, Joao Almeida said: “The Tour of Italy is a very important race, and I have many special memories in it. So I’m looking forward to racing it again, and to getting better results with my teammates. Our preparations in the team were good, I trained all the time on the mountain roads in the Sierra Nevada in Spain along with some of my colleagues, and we all managed to put in a good performance. Winning the general classification title will be my main goal during the Tour and we are looking forward to getting a sprint victory thanks to the efforts of Fernando Gaviria and other riders who have participated in the Tour of Italy.

For his part, sporting director Fabio Baldato said: “We are participating in the Tour of Italy with a strong and balanced squad, in which Almeida is leading the team’s efforts to win the general classification title, and I am confident that his colleagues will be able to support him in his endeavour. The tour will also see Gaviria return to racing after his injury, so we are looking forward to his victory in the sprint stages. Our squad has a lot of experience, and I think we’re heading into an exciting tour in which Team Emirates will put in a solid performance.

Spain’s Yoxan Matin Fernandez, team manager, will lead the squad along with Italian sporting directors Fabio Baldato and Marco Marcoto, and Italian Marco Marzano will join them at some stages. The squad includes 8 riders: Portugal’s Joao Almeida, Italy’s Alessandro Covey, Portugal’s Rui Costa, Italy’s David Formolo, Colombian Fernando Gaviria, Portugal’s Rui Oliveira, Argentina’s Maximiliano Ricci and Italy’s Diego Ulissi.