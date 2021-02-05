Faisal Al Naqbi (Ras Al Khaimah)

The Emirates team achieved a dear win over Masfout with two goals to one goal in the meeting that took place between them this evening at the Emirates Stadium, to climb to the top temporarily with 21 points, pending the outcome of the last two matches of the round.

The Falcons scored the first goal of striker Letheri Silva in the 45th minute, then Brazilian Diego Silva added the second goal in the 63rd minute, while Masfout Bruno Dibal scored.

In the second meeting, Al Hamriya preserved its chances of competition by defeating Al Dhaid with two goals to one goal, to get closer to the lead area by reaching point 17.

In the third match, Dibba Al-Hisn won with Masafi in the fifth minute of stoppage time for the second half to score a thrilling victory and take a step forward.

The matches of the last round are concluded with two meetings that bring together Al-Arabiya and Al-Bataih at the top of the big round. Al-Bataih has 19 points in second place after the UAE’s victory. His loss and victory in Dibba will also turn to fourth place, so Al-Bataih players realize that they are facing a pivotal match against Al-Orouba, who aspires to reach the three points and reach the twentieth point, which means the runners-up in the first round.

In the last round of meetings, Daba is a guest of Al-Arabi in an important meeting for the Nakhudas in order to reach the twentieth point and wait for Al-Bateh and Arabism to stumble to reach the Wasafa at the end of the first round.