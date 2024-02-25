The project is the largest direct investment deal in the country's history, and will generate $150 billion in investments for Egypt, which will be pumped by the UAE over the life of the project.

The deal includes the UAE pumping foreign direct investments worth $35 billion within two months, with Egypt receiving 35 percent of the project’s profits over its life.

The amount that will be paid in advance includes $11 billion in Emirati deposits in the Central Bank, which will be waived and transferred to the Egyptian pound to be invested in the project, which means dropping them from Egypt’s foreign debts.

Al-Jarwan stressed that the Ras Al-Hekma area development project confirms the availability of many attractive economic capabilities and components in Egypt and the private sector seeking serious participation with the Egyptian government in implementing major development projects in a way that achieves gains for all, explaining that these projects represent major development and investment opportunities at the same time.

He added: The Ras El Hekma development project represents only one of the opportunities available in Egypt in general, and in its northern coast in particular, and that this coast receives tremendous interest from international investors, which opens a wide scope for more international partnerships to develop this entire coast.

The Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Overseas Investors stated that the deal reflects the level of strategic and economic partnership between the UAE and Egypt, by enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of investment and infrastructure. It also indicates the commitment of both countries to strengthen economic and trade ties, which enhances mutual trust and joint cooperation.

He added: The deal reflects the UAE's strategy to invest outside its borders, promote sustainable economic development in the region, and expand the scope of the economic and commercial presence of Emirati companies in the Egyptian market. It also reflects its commitment to strengthening economic ties with neighboring countries and enhancing trade and investment exchange to achieve common prosperity.

In his statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, Al-Jarwan confirmed that the success of concluding the deal and its common goals, which are development and prosperity, will benefit the peoples of the two countries, pointing out that there are many strategic goals that the two countries are seeking to achieve through this deal, including:

The joint investment in the Ras Al-Hekma project will provide opportunities for Emirati and Egyptian companies together to enhance cooperation, generating economic mobility in all direct areas related to that deal, which supports economic growth and also indirect areas, creating more new job opportunities and increasing job opportunities in new projects associated with the city. Ras Al-Hekma, and creating direct investment opportunities in Egypt.

The UAE aims to provide expertise and knowledge in the field of developing smart cities and integrated urban projects, in a way that enhances knowledge exchange and technical cooperation between the two countries.

Strengthening tourism and entertainment ties between the two countries through international hotel projects and tourist resorts in the city of Ras El Hekma.

Al-Jarwan pointed to the existing strategic partnership and economic and diplomatic relations between Egypt and the Emirates, stressing that the Emirates believes in partnership, cooperation, development and hard work, which is reflected in its commitment to enhancing cooperation and achieving economic stability in the region, indicating that this important deal coincides with a global economic crisis and what it is going through. Cairo is suffering from stifling economic conditions.

He continued his speech: In light of the global economic crisis, sustainable partnerships can play a vital role in stimulating economic growth by increasing investments and creating jobs, which contributes to reducing unemployment rates and improving the economic situation, towards a long-term development project and enhancing opportunities for sustainable growth.

The Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Overseas Investors stressed that some of the expected gains from the implementation of the Ras Al-Hekma development project can be identified as follows:

Achieving benefit from the experience of the private sector in its management of major development projects

Reducing the burdens on the general budget of the Egyptian state

Attracting more foreign direct investment to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Creating more fruitful partnerships and cooperation between governments and the private sector

Benefiting from the returns of a project with a high degree of certainty or confidence in achieving profits, ensuring that the Emirati partner obtains an appropriate return on his investments.

He explained that the project aims to develop a city with an area of ​​170 million square meters, or more than 40,600 acres, and aims to develop the region to become one of the largest new city development projects, pointing out that, in total, it is expected that this project will generate more than 150 billion dollars for Egypt. Investments over the life of the project.

The project will be implemented in a partnership manner between the Egyptian Urban Communities Authority and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company ADQ. According to Al-Jarwan, when adopting this method in implementing huge development projects – such as the Ras Al-Hekma project – government agencies seek to achieve two benefits: