The Sixth UAE Conference on Plastic Surgery has revealed the start of using a new technology for human skin transplantation, using four-dimensional printing in the country.

The President of the Conference, Head of the Plastic and Reconstructive Division at the Emirates Medical Association, Head of the Department of Surgery and Assistant Professor at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University, Dr. Fats from the human body.

He said that this new technology primarily benefits diabetic patients who suffer from ulcers, foot wounds, burns and accidents patients, and other diseases that cause damage to the skin, stressing that the new technique has proven good efficacy, by taking self-fats from the human body through the device. The skin is printed and implanted, and the patient was able to recover within less than two weeks, indicating that this device is the most recent in the region, and it was provided in the country after it was approved by the health authorities, and many experiments were conducted, and he said that the device will spread from the UAE to the countries of the world. .

In statements to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the conference at the Intercontinental Festival City Hotel today, Al-Fardan explained that work is continuing with the health authorities to update standards and regulations, based on the practices that are monitored in the field and codify incorrect practices, which have disappeared in recent years, as we were witnessing previously The use of unauthorized materials in cosmetics, and the conduct of cosmetic treatments in unlicensed places, and with the tightening of supervision and the modernization of regulations and controls, those practices have decreased.

He stressed that many equipment, technologies and tools used in cosmetic treatments and operations will be put on the local market, as more than 60 types of equipment and devices used in cosmetology were displayed, and the cadres working in the cosmetic sector were strengthened through the conference activities.





