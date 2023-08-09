The Emirates Copyright Management Association (ERRA) achieved a new achievement at the international level by officially accrediting it as a temporary observer member of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

This came during the meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of WIPO, which were held recently at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Through this accreditation, the Assembly joined the list of national non-governmental organizations authorized to be invited to attend meetings of WIPO Assemblies and Unions as an observer, in accordance with the applicable principles of the Organization in this regard.

Members’ attendance at WIPO General Assembly meetings is of particular importance, which was highlighted by Darren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization, who said: “Building a more inclusive intellectual property ecosystem and making the benefits of intellectual property available to all is not only a vision of our administration; Rather, it represents a collective vision of the one WIPO community. We are working better and doing more thanks to your support, contributions and cooperation, and we will continue to uphold the values ​​of openness and transparency as the best and most effective approach to working together and achieving the desired results on the ground.”

By selecting it as a temporary observer, the Emirates Society for Copyright Management will be able to participate in meetings of WIPO’s subsidiary bodies, including some meetings of the WIPO Committee. On the latest trends and future developments in this field.. In addition, the association’s participation in this global platform for stakeholders would place the UAE’s creative economy on the global map of intellectual property, and confirm the country’s commitment to strengthening intellectual property protection.

Majd Al-Shehhi, Director of the Emirates Society for Copyright Management, said, “This achievement enhances the Society’s presence on the international scene. As a non-profit Emirati organization, granting us observer status contributes to strengthening our commitment to consolidating intellectual property protection and promoting the interests of authors and publishers.”