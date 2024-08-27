Emirates TV, part of Abu Dhabi Media Network, the leading public media services company in the United Arab Emirates, has revealed the new round of its daily programmes, which will review the most prominent events and developments in the local arena in the morning and evening periods, in addition to its exclusive and special coverage of upcoming occasions and events in the country.

The “Sabah Al Emarat” program returns for its sixth season under the slogan “New Sunrise” to present the most prominent topics that concern society, family and women through awareness, entertainment and educational segments. The new season begins with special coverage focusing on the back-to-school season starting Monday, August 26 until Friday, August 30, from 10 to 11:30 am UAE time, to discuss the Ministry of Education’s preparations regarding the preparation of curricula, teaching staff and approved technical solutions, in addition to the preparations of parents and how to prepare their children for school, and the most important advice for parents to deal with their children during this period.

Meanwhile, the Sa’at Masa programme returns with a new look and name starting from September 2nd, to be broadcast to viewers under the name “Masaa Abu Dhabi” from Monday to Friday at 7pm, showcasing a range of diverse entertainment segments related to the latest developments in social media platforms, fashion, sports, cars, technology and electronic games, in addition to a group of daily and weekly reports that will convey the voice of the youth and the Emirati street and will stop at a number of important landmarks, experiences and aspects of life.

Abdullah bin Haider and Abeer Al Balushi

Live and special coverage

As part of Abu Dhabi Media Network’s keenness to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day and highlight the achievements and contributions of Emirati women in various forums and fields, in response to the objectives of its strategy that addresses the women’s file as one of the most important pillars of its media system approach, Emirates Channel will provide a special and live coverage for an hour on this special day, August 28, from 7 to 8 pm.

This special episode, presented by media personality Amira Mohammed, hosts pioneering and inspiring Emirati women in various fields and sectors, and highlights and various segments that review the role of Emirati women in advancing the country’s developmental and sustainable path.

The Emirates Morning and Abu Dhabi Evening programmes on Emirates TV will provide special coverage of the activities of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2024 from September 2 to 8, 2024, in line with the channel’s ongoing keenness to highlight popular heritage as a fundamental pillar for preserving the national identity and preserving the UAE’s cultural heritage.

Baynouna and Yas channels will also share in presenting a live broadcast of the exhibition’s activities from August 31 to September 8, 2024, in addition to a documentary programme that reviews hunting trips and addresses the long history of Emiratis’ interest in environmental heritage with its various material elements, and highlights the falcon as a symbol and emblem of the country and the inspiration provided by the country’s leaders in this regard.