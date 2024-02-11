Dubai (Etihad)

During his meeting with Zahan Shunia, First Consul at the Georgian Embassy in the country, Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of Emirates Chambers, discussed visions and recommendations aimed at strengthening and developing the volume of trade exchange between the two friendly countries, ways to intensify visits between economic delegations, and holding various joint activities between the two sides to introduce Available investment opportunities.

Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of Emirates Chambers, stressed the importance of activating and developing trade and investment relations between the Emirati and Georgian private sectors in all fields and levels.

He pointed to the keenness of the Emirati business community and its continuous endeavor to explore opportunities with its Georgian counterparts, calling on Georgian business owners and investors to exploit opportunities in the promising sectors in the UAE.

The Secretary-General stressed the necessity of investing and developing relations between the two friendly countries to advance and raise them to the levels that business owners on both sides aspire to, within the available capabilities.

For his part, the First Consul of the Republic of Georgia expressed his appreciation for the active role played by the Federation of Emirates Chambers in empowering the Emirati private sector, and for the effective roles and efforts it plays to develop economic partnership relations between the UAE and Georgia.