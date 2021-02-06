Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

The Emirates Cancer Society revealed that, since 2013, it has been able to provide support, material, psychological and moral support, and chemotherapy assistance to about 2,640 cancer patients.

This came during the association’s celebration, in cooperation with the Rivera Medical Center and Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club on the occasion of World Cancer Day, by inaugurating an event to educate the community about the dangers of cancer and the importance of conducting early examinations, in the presence of Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Rakkad, Chairman of the Emirates Cancer Society and a number of doctors, volunteers and recovering patients. The event included an announcement by Dr. Tamima Mohamed, Executive Director of the Rivera Medical Center, that the center would provide free services to cancer patients in dental treatment as part of the humanitarian efforts to relieve the injured.

Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Rakkad stressed that World Cancer Day aims to contribute to helping cancer patients, raising the level of community awareness, and enhancing all forms of support and support for the injured and their families, and thus express true solidarity with them. He pointed out that this occasion coincides with the Global Human Fraternity Day that was adopted by the United Nations and comes to commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the Document of Human Fraternity, World Peace and Coexistence two years ago in the Emirates. He praised the preventive and curative services available in the country’s health institutions, and the high efficiency in measures to confront the Corona pandemic, in addition to the UAE’s ongoing charitable and humanitarian efforts in support and giving at the global level.

For his part, Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Cancer Society, said: Awareness of patients, support for the injured and solidarity with them actually contributes to alleviating their suffering and encouraging them to overcome the disease by notifying them that there are those who stand by their side and seeks with all capabilities to help and support them in overcoming the stages of pain.

Al-Kaabi revealed that the Emirates Cancer Society, “the former Emirati support for cancer sufferers”, has since 2013, the date of its first launch, provided material, psychological and moral support and assistance with chemotherapy to about 2,640 patients who managed to overcome the disease. He pointed out that any contribution, big or small, is important because it enhances awareness of the importance of supporting patients and expressing feelings of solidarity.