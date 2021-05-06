During the month of Ramadan, the Emirates Cancer Society organized Ramadan Iftars nationwide in cooperation with a series of well-known restaurants that included 76 cancer patients registered with the association’s records and residents in all emirates of the country. And humanity to relieve the shoulders of these families.

The General Director of the Society Muhammad Khamis Al Kaabi stressed that these initiatives reflect the values ​​of giving in the UAE society that achieve social solidarity and community cohesion. Pointing out that the association’s role lies in supporting people with cancer, solidarity with them and alleviating their suffering, and making them feel that there are those who stand by them and support them financially, morally and humanely to overcome the stages of pain.

Al-Kaabi pointed out that during the month of Ramadan, the Emirates Cancer Society has been providing material and moral aid and food baskets to needy families and families whose members suffer from cancer.

For his part, the treasurer and head of the association’s events committee, Dr. Salem Nasser Al-Ameri, said that the volunteer work team and the concerned committees have coordinated these breakfasts with restaurants across the Emirates, and daily contact and follow-up with the targeted patients.

Al-Ameri thanked all the parties and the philanthropists who participated in providing Ramadan breakfasts for cancer patients and their families during the holy month. Noting the efforts made by each of the members of the association to make these initiatives successful during the month of Ramadan, and they are Counselor Othman Al-Husseini, Counselor Ali Ahmed Al-Ansari, Counselor Maitha Al-Kaabi, Maryam Ibrahim Al-Nasiri, Society Secretary Muhammad Awad Suleiman and volunteer Muhammad Al-Abbas, which paints an expressive picture of giving, love and sacrifice by members Association to serve humanitarian cases.





