The Emirates Oncology Society has set controls and requirements for fasting for cancer patients during the month of Ramadan.

The president of the society, Professor of Oncology at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, said that every patient has a special case that requires reviewing a specialist doctor to find out the most appropriate method of fasting, as there is no single answer for all patients.

Al Shamsi added that the specialist doctor must set some priorities and controls to determine whether a cancer patient is able to fast or not, explaining that these controls include the need for the patient to refrain from fasting if there is any embarrassment or difficulty, so it is better not to fast in order to preserve his health condition.

He added that the category of cancer patients who undergo intravenous chemotherapy are exempt from fasting during the month of Ramadan, according to Islamic law, due to the use of intravenous fluids in preparing chemotherapy, which in turn spoils the fast.

Al Shamsi continued: “If the patient wants to fast, he can fast on days when there is no intravenous treatment. He can also use special anti-nausea patches, instead of pills, so that he can fast on the days following chemotherapy, which are during “It is often accompanied by nausea that lasts for several days, as it is possible to use one patch for a week on the skin with great efficiency.”

He explained that a patient who is undergoing smart or hormonal treatment under the skin or muscle can fast without any embarrassment, as it does not break the fast. Likewise, patients who take therapeutic pills, whether smart or directed, can fast if they wish to fast, so that they must alternate The times for taking pills are after breakfast, but they must make sure of the time of taking them before or after food, because the absorption of some of these pills and capsules changes depending on the presence of food in the stomach, and it is best for them to consult a doctor or pharmacist who specializes in cancer treatments to be sure.

He pointed out that patients who need to take pills or capsules twice a day can take them at breakfast and suhoor, taking into account the shortest possible period between the two times, which should be (9-10) hours. If it is less than that, it is better for them to take the doctor’s opinion. Whether they have the ability to fast or not.

Al Shamsi stressed the need for cancer patients who wish to fast while they are under treatment to drink sufficient amounts of fluids (1.5-2 liters per day) at breakfast times, pointing out at the same time that the best food for cancer patients is healthy and moderate food rich in protein, vegetables and fish. While reducing sugars and rich carbohydrates.

He said that there is a widespread belief that abstaining from sugar and protein eliminates cancer cells, which is incorrect and wrong, as a cancer patient is more in need of protein than others, but if he wants to abstain from sugar as a healthy option, there is no embarrassment.

Al Shamsi warned cancer patients, especially those suffering from digestive system cancers, against eating too many meals that irritate the digestive system, such as spicy meals.

Regarding patients undergoing radiation therapy, Al Shamsi stated that radiation therapy could be a reduced program for several days, or an intensive program for weeks, explaining that the reduced “course” can be fasted with without any harm, while for the “course” it is possible to fast with it without any harm. Intensive treatment, it is possible to fast in the first days, but as the weeks pass, the side effects increase, including dehydration, exhaustion, fatigue, and lethargy. It is preferable to avoid fasting in this case, to avoid any harm to the patient.

He added that in the case of surgery, especially major surgeries, fasting is not recommended because the patient needs intravenous medications, as well as food, to recover from the surgery and its effects.

Family support

Professor of Oncology at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Hamid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, stressed the necessity of family support for cancer patients, for the family to support the patient and respect his desire if he wishes to fast, and if the treating physician authorizes him to do so, indicating that in many cases the family opposes fasting. Cancer patient, which causes stress on the patient.

He said: “We must remember that fasting has a positive psychological effect, and may support and strengthen the psychological state of the patient. It is also important for the cancer patient to reduce the annoyances and external factors that disturb his psychological state, such as social relationships or social media that may carry many rumors.” About cancer and its treatment, and this should not be a reason for social isolation.”