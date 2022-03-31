Ras Al Khaimah (Union)

The Emirates Cancer Society inaugurated yesterday its branch in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, in a ceremony held in the hall of the Emirates Association for Social Development, Al Dhait Branch, in the presence of Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Rakad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Cancer Society, and a number of officials, doctors and partners The association, representatives of charitable and humanitarian associations, members of the association’s board of directors and volunteers.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Rakad stressed that the association’s new branch in Ras Al Khaimah will contribute to facilitating the process and mechanism of communication with auditors, and thus activating the value of material and moral giving in this emirate, in addition to achieving a number of goals that are represented in spreading community awareness. About the danger of cancer, and support programs to raise awareness of cancer, reduce and prevent it through campaigns, educational activities and community events.

He pointed out that the association is working to facilitate the access of needy patients to all facilities related to the therapeutic aspect, and to provide care for cancer patients and their families, especially the needy.

Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Director General of the Society, presented the most important achievements of the Society during the past three years, noting that the Society provided nearly two million dirhams in financial aid, which included about 1,700 cancer patients, including treatment aid at a value of approximately one and a half million dirhams. Al Kaabi added: “The association is still expanding in performing its societal roles in all charitable and humanitarian fields, as a branch will soon be opened in the emirate of Ajman, in addition to the association’s services through the capital branch in Abu Dhabi and the main branch in Al Ain, where the total number of cases received by the association annually reaches To nearly 150 cases in all its branches.

The ceremony, which was presented by the journalist Maryam Al Hammadi, included a presentation of a documentary film about the testimonies of some patients during the treatment and recovery journey. Ghiya Al-Badi presented stations and situations from her journey with the association’s journey since the foundation stage in 2013, and Dr. Saif Al Mazrouei delivered a sentimental and humanitarian poem on the occasion.

At the end of the ceremony, the association honored businessman Walid Muhammad Abdul Karim, who donated a headquarters for the association in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, in addition to honoring a number of government agencies, sponsors and volunteers.