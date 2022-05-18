Dubai (WAM)





The Emirates Businesswomen Council affirmed that the continuous work and giving of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to his people and country, aims to lay the foundations of progress and prosperity on solid foundations so that the UAE becomes an example and a model in its international relations, which is reflected in the The prosperity of the business sector and raising the level of its global competitiveness.

Farida Abdullah Al-Awadi, Chairman of the Emirates Businesswomen’s Council, said: His Highness’ wise directives on the necessity of achieving the participation of the business sector in making economic decisions had a great impact in establishing an effective partnership between the public and private sectors, and contributed to the state’s positioning in the first positions in global competitiveness reports and business practice.