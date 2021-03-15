Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Tady Pugachar, rider of the UAE national team who won the Tour de France and the Emirates, gave an outstanding performance in the fifth stage of the Terino-Adriatico race, which was held on a 205 km course from Castelalto to Castelvedardo, to finish second, 10 seconds ahead of his rival Matthew van der Paul (Team Albichin-Phoenix), and the Slovenian rider was able to widen the gap between himself and his competitors in the general classification of the race.

The arduous stage included five climbing distances in Castilvedardo (1500 m with an average incline of 10%), and the stormy weather made the race more difficult for riders. Van de Bolle managed to lead the group ahead after an offensive performance 66 km from the finish line, reaching the last 20 km of the race, 3 minutes and 40 seconds ahead of the main group. 17.4 km from the finish line, the Slovenian sprinted at full speed ahead of his opponent Vaut van Art (Jumbo-Fisma) by 39 seconds, 21 seconds ahead of his rival Sergio Higuitta (EF-Nebo), who were in the second and third places respectively in the overall classification. Before the race today.

David Formolo of the Emirates team also performed well, finishing the race in sixth place, two minutes and 17 seconds behind the winning rider.

Bogachar’s outstanding performance was reflected in the overall classification ranking, as it strengthened its lead in the overall ranking, one minute and 15 seconds ahead of his rival Van Art, and 3 minutes ahead of his rival Landa, as well as his top in the mountain and young riders’ classification.