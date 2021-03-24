Abu Dhabi, Dubai (Al-Ittihad and WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” … Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, who passed away yesterday, praying to God Almighty to dwell in him in his spaciousness and inspire his family with patience and solace.

His Highness, the Head of State, “may God protect him” ordered the flags in the country to be lowered, starting from yesterday, and to be raised next Saturday, March 27th, and to declare mourning for a period of three days.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourned, with great sadness and sorrow, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.

The ministry said in its statement:

(In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful … “O reassured soul, return to your Lord, satisfied and satisfying, so enter into my servants and enter my paradise.” God Almighty has truthful ..

The court of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him) mourned Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away yesterday morning.

The bureau said in a statement: The funeral prayer for the deceased will be limited to family members only, due to the current exceptional circumstances and because of the precautionary measures.

The absentee prayer was performed for the deceased after the Maghrib prayer in all the country’s mosques.

The Court announced the official mourning, and flags at half-mast in Dubai for a period of ten days, starting from yesterday, and the suspension of work in government departments and institutions in the emirate for a period of three days, from today until Saturday, March 27th.

The following is the text of the statement:

In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful.

Great truth of God.

With hearts believing in the judgment and destiny of God, the office of His Highness, the ruler of Dubai, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who moved next to his Lord yesterday morning, and due to the current exceptional circumstances and due to the precautionary measures, the funeral prayer will be limited to the deceased, for family members only In addition, the absentee prayer will be performed for the deceased today after the Maghrib prayer, in all the country’s mosques.

May God have mercy on the deceased, and I will make him live in paradise.

The Court announced the official mourning and flags at half-mast in Dubai for a period of ten days, starting from yesterday, and the suspension of work in government departments and institutions in the emirate for a period of three days, from today until Saturday, March 27th, “We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

Through Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wrote: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return..May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion, and your best example.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, mourned the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, one of the loyal men of the Emirates.

His Highness extended condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the esteemed Maktoum family.

His Highness said, via Twitter: “Today we lost one of the faithful men of the Emirates after a life full of giving and sincere patriotic work..May God have mercy on my brother Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, and reward him with the best reward for what he offered to his country and his people .. My condolences to my brother Mohammed bin Rashid and the honorable Maktoum family. In this great affliction .. praying to God to inspire them patience and solace ».

The court of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, mourned the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, God willing.

The following is the text of the statement: In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful. “O reassuring soul, return to your Lord, satisfied and satisfying, so enter into my servants and enter my paradise.” God Almighty has truthful.

With hearts believing in the judgment and destiny of God, the office of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away today morning, Wednesday 10 Shaban 1442 AH corresponding to March 24, 2021 AD .

The Court of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah offers sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, the family of the deceased and his family, and the general of the esteemed Al Maktoum family, asking God Almighty Almighty to envelop the deceased in the breadth of his mercy and dwell in him. He is in paradise, and for the honorable Maktoum family to inspire patience and solace … “We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

It was decided to announce the official mourning and the flags at half-mast in the Emirate of Sharjah, for a period of three days, starting yesterday.

The court of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, God willing, mourned.

In the following is the text of the statement: In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful .. “O reassured soul, return to your Lord, satisfied and satisfying, so enter into my servants and enter my paradise.” … God Almighty trusts, the Ajman Ruler’s office mourns with hearts believing in the judgment of God and His destiny. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who moved next to his Lord yesterday morning, Wednesday, and it was decided to announce the official mourning and the flags at half-mast in the Emirate of Ajman for a period of three days, starting yesterday.

May God rest the deceased with the breadth of his mercy and make him live in paradise, and He inspired all the honorable Al Maktoum family with patience and solace … “We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman offered sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, the children of the deceased and his family, and the honorable family of Al Maktoum .. asking God Almighty Almighty to cover the deceased with the breadth of his mercy and rest him He is in paradise, and that His Highness, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, inspires “may God protect him”, and the children of the deceased, his family, and the honorable Maktoum family, patience and solace.

“We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return”.

The court of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, mourned the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The following is the text of the statement issued by the Bureau: In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful.

With hearts believing in the judgment and destiny of God, the office of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, mourns the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The court of His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah offers sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai «may God protect him», and to the sons of the deceased, and the generous general of Maktoum, invoking the Lord, the Almighty, that The deceased will be blessed with the fullness of his mercy and satisfaction, and dwell in his spaciousness, and put him in a blessed home with the prophets, friends and martyrs .. “We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

It was decided to announce the official mourning and the flags at half-mast in the Emirate of Fujairah for a period of three days, starting yesterday.

The court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, mourned the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, God willing.

The Court said in a statement yesterday: “The UAE has lost one of its righteous sons and one of its loyal men who have devoted their lives to their country, their nation, and all of humanity.”

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, offered his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “May God protect him”, and to the children of the deceased, his family and our loyal people, calling God Almighty Almighty is to be blessed with the breadth of his mercy and contentment, to live in his spaciousness in paradise and to inspire all of us patience and solace … “We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

It has been decided to declare mourning in the Emirate of Umm Al-Quwain for a period of ten days, flags at half-mast from yesterday, and suspend local departments in the emirate for a period of three days, provided that the official working hours will resume on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, mourned with great sadness and sorrow, his brother Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum .. He called upon the Almighty to bless the deceased in the breadth of his mercy, to dwell in its spaciousness, and to inspire the Al Maktoum family Generous honorable patience and solace.

The following is the text of the statement issued by the office of His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah: “In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful …“ O reassured soul, return to your Lord, satisfied and satisfied, so enter my servants and enter my paradise. ”

With the hearts of believers in the judgment of God and His destiny, the office of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah mourns the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away yesterday, after a national march full of achievements and national and humanitarian work, which His Highness spent in the service of His homeland and his nation in various international forums.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, offered sincere condolences and sympathy to the esteemed Maktoum family and the people of the UAE in the lost nation, asking God Almighty to bestow his mercy and dwell in his spaciousness in paradise, and to inspire his family patience and solace, “We belong to God and to Him we shall return.” It was decided to announce the official mourning and the flags at half-mast in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah for a period of three days, starting yesterday.