Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The new professional of the Emirates Cycling Team, Isaac del Toro, opened the year 2024 by taking third place in the Down Under Classic race in Adelaide, Australia. The first place went to Jonathan Narvaez (Team Ineos Grenadiers) after starting in a small, but strong group that had formed early in the race and continued. Rushing towards the finish line.

The race is considered a rehearsal for the “Tour Down Under” challenge, which will start next Tuesday.

“I feel very good after this race,” Isaac del Toro said. It was my first time racing with the team and I was trying to have fun and gain experience as much as possible. Participating in the race is a dream in itself. Getting a good result on the first day exceeds expectations. We are now eagerly waiting to run the race.”