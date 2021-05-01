The Emirates balloon launched in front of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque at Al Qawasim Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah, the balloon “The World Will Not Forget You, Zayed”, on the occasion of Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work.

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirates Balloon, stressed the importance of this participation, which is a translation of the objectives of the rational leadership of the UAE and its keenness to continue in the humanitarian work, as it has proven this through its support and assistance to various countries of the world.

He added that the participation of “Balloon The World Will Never Forget You,” bearing the memory of the living imprints that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan wrote towards Arab, Islamic and international societies, where the balloon flew for 17 consecutive years during which he received the most honor and appreciation from the leaders and peoples of these countries.