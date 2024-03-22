Emirates Auction is participating for the fourth year in a row as a strategic partner in the Ramadan campaigns launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”“.

Emirates Auctions is participating in organizing the “Noble Number” charity auction in cooperation with the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, the proceeds of which this year will go to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which aims to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions. Individuals around the world.

The “Noble Number” auction, which is being hosted by the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah in Dubai on March 24, will witness the participation of a number of distinguished figures from various economic activities, charitable work and public interest institutions, and philanthropists keen to support noble humanitarian causes..

Ongoing charity

His Excellency Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Emirates Auction Company, said that the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign comes as a continuation of the charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, with the aim of alleviating the suffering of the less fortunate groups around… The world, and this new campaign is of great importance as it is an ongoing charity on behalf of mothers in order to educate tens of millions of individuals.

His Excellency added: “We are proud to participate in organizing this charity auction, to contribute to achieving the objectives of the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, and to provide the best technical and logistical requirements to ensure the success of the (Noble No.) auction. Our goal is all to honor mothers by supporting the endowment fund designated for the advancement of the education sector.” In the communities most in need, and helping them achieve their development plans“.

Emirati leadership

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign complements the charitable and humanitarian campaigns launched in the holy month of Ramadan, as it consolidates the UAE’s leadership in the field of humanitarian and charitable work, whose impact extends to all countries of the world and focuses on supporting the education of millions of individuals around the world through a charitable endowment in the name of the mother..

The Mother’s Endowment Campaign seeks to develop the concept of charitable endowments, and to revive endowments as a development tool for communities, ensuring the sustainability of giving and goodness..

The proceeds from the endowment go to support the education of millions of individuals around the world and give them the necessary tools and skills to change their lives for the better, in partnership with a number of humanitarian organizations and institutions. The endowment aims to help every person in need of knowledge, science and skills in less fortunate societies..

– 6 Easy channels

Since its launch in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign has been gaining increasing momentum and community demand, and the campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels, including the website dedicated to the campaign. Mothersfund.aeWhile the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the endowment via the toll-free number 8009999, one can also participate in the campaign via bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number 790340003708472909201.AE At the Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams, the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” For users of the “Du” and “Etisalat” networks from e&” In the Emirates, call the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute to the campaign via the “Dubai Now” application.DubaiNow Under the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai Community Contributions Platform “Jood(Jood.ae).