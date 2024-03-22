Emirates Auction Company participates, for the fourth year in a row, as a strategic partner in the Ramadan campaigns launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

Emirates Auctions is contributing to organizing the “Noble Number” charity auction, in cooperation with the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, the proceeds of which this year go to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which aims to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support education. Millions of individuals around the world.

The “Noble Number” auction, which is being hosted by the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah in Dubai tomorrow, March 24, will witness the participation of a number of distinguished figures from various economic activities, philanthropic and public interest institutions, and philanthropists keen to support noble humanitarian causes.

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Emirates Auction Company, Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, said: “The (Mother’s Endowment) campaign comes as a continuation of the charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, with the aim of alleviating the suffering of the less fortunate groups.” Around the world, this new campaign is of great importance, as it is an ongoing charity on behalf of mothers in order to educate tens of millions of individuals.

He added: “We are proud to participate in organizing this charity auction, and to contribute to achieving the goals of the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, and to provide the best technical and logistical requirements, to ensure the success of the (Noble No.) auction. Our goal is all to honor mothers, by supporting the endowment fund designated for the advancement of the sector. Education in the most needy communities, and helping them achieve their development plans.”