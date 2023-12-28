The Emirates Astronomy Society revealed that the winter season in the traditional calendar of the people of the Arabian Gulf is divided into two main periods, “Arba’in Al-Marei” and “Arba’in Al-Aqrabi,” each of which has 40 days. Between the two periods there are ten days called “Days of Decisiveness,” which do not remain cold or warm, and their climates differ.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, President of the Emirates Astronomy Society, said: “Forty Al-Marai” extends for forty days and begins today and ends on February 5th. It is characterized by extreme cold and rainfall, during which the temperature drops to its lowest level. It is described as severe cold and its penetration into the interior of the earth and into homes. Frost forms in the morning and the cold reaches its worst and decreases. Fish in shallow water searching for warmth in the depths.

He added that “Arbaeen Al-Aqrabi” also extends for forty days and begins on February 6 and ends on March 17. It is characterized by abundant and comprehensive rain, meaning that its rain is more general and includes large areas. It is said that “Al-Aqrabi waters land and sea.” It is also characterized by the activity of its winds and their fluctuation between North, northwest, northeast, and southwest.

Al-Jarwan pointed out that among the traditional terms associated with cold and winter, which emanate from the classical Arabic language and the Arabic language, “al-sabra” and “al-sarda” describe the cold and mean the severity of the winter cold.