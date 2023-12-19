The Emirates Astronomical Society stated that the winter season begins astronomically on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 03:28 Universal Time (07:28 AM UAE time) and continues until next March 20, when the spring season enters astronomically.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, said: “Considerations of seasons and seasons come according to several concepts. According to the astronomical concept, winter begins when the sun is perpendicular to its lowest point on the Earth in the south in the Tropic of Capricorn, and that is on the 21st. And the 22nd of December every year with the winter solstice “according to the northern hemisphere of the Earth,” while winter begins according to the climatic concept at the beginning of December, as the temperature rates in the northern half of the Earth become very cold.

Al-Jarwan pointed out that the length of the night at the beginning of the season reaches its peak in the northern half of the Earth, and the length of the day is the shortest during the year, then the length of the day increases gradually until the night becomes equal to the day, and its peak is at the beginning of spring, pointing out that the central region of the Arabian Peninsula reaches its peak of cold weather. During the winter, especially during the period from mid-December to mid-February, when minimum temperatures are below 15 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and below 10 degrees Celsius in inland areas away from the coasts, they may also reach below 5 degrees Celsius in the deep desert in central Arabian Peninsula, while it drops below zero degrees Celsius in highlands above 1800 meters and in the northern outskirts of the Arabian Peninsula.

He added: “Also, the average temperature at the beginning of the winter season reaches 15 degrees at the minimum and 25 degrees at the maximum at the beginning of the season on December 22, and then the weather gets colder until the temperature reaches 12 degrees and 23 degrees in the middle of the season in mid-January, and starting From mid-February, the intensity of the cold begins to subside and the warmth of spring arrives, reaching temperatures at the end of winter on March 21 to 18 degrees (32 degrees Celsius).

Al-Jarwan pointed out that in this season, northern and western storms blow, the winds are active, some storms blow, and the strong and cold “northern winds” are active during December, January, and February, and the cold “Nashy winds” are active during January and February. The average rainfall exceeds 80 mm, meaning more than 75 percent of the total rainfall.

He continued: “During winter nights, you see the Cassiopeia star constellations in the northwestern side of the sky, the Hunter or Orion in the southeastern side of the sky, the Twins in the eastern side of the sky, and Taurus oblique in the middle.” The sky is towards the eastern side, and the “Autumnal Square and the Winged Horse” begin to appear in the middle of the sky, tilting to the western side, and the star “Suhail” shines above the southern horizon, and above it is Sirius, the brightest star in the sky, and Sirius of the Levant, as you can see “The Pleiades.” It is followed by Aldebaran in the middle of the sky, and the bright star Al-Ayouq in the northern side during winter nights.