The Emirates Astronomy Society stated that the winter season begins astronomically this year in the country on December 22 this year at 01:48 after midnight UAE time and continues until March 20, the date of entering the astronomical spring season.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, a member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the considerations of seasons and seasons come according to several concepts, so winter begins according to the astronomical concept when the sun perpendicular to its lowest point of the Earth in the south in the orbit of Capricorn. This takes place on the 21st and 22nd of December of each year, with the winter solar solstice “according to the northern half of the earth,” while winter begins according to the climatic concept with the beginning of December, as the average temperatures in the northern half of the earth are very cold, pointing out that the length of the night is at the beginning of The season reaches its climax in the northern half of the earth, and the length of the day is shorter, then the length of the day increases gradually until night becomes equal to day.

Al-Jarwan added: With the onset of winter, the sun is at its maximum inclination towards the south and in the Arabian Peninsula region, where the cold weather reaches its peak during winter, especially during the period from mid-December to mid-February, and the minimum temperatures are below 15 degrees Celsius in the coastal areas, and they drop below 10 degrees. Celsius in the areas located in the desert depth and mountainous heights, and it may reach less than 5 degrees Celsius in the desert depth in the center of the Arabian Peninsula, while it drops below zero degrees Celsius in the heights above 1800 meters and in the northern ends of the Arabian Peninsula, and the region is also affected by cold air masses from time to time that decrease in it Temperatures are 4 degrees Celsius different from normal rates.

He explained that at the beginning of the winter season, the average temperature reaches 12 degrees at the minimum and 25 degrees at the maximum, then the air temperature gradually increases with mid-February until it reaches 15 degrees and 28 degrees in the middle of the season, and at the end of the season it reaches 18 degrees and 32 degrees Celsius, and it blows In this season, the northern and western storms, and the winds are active and some storms blow, and the strong and cold “northern winds” and the “Al-Nashi winds” activate from the beginning of January to the end of February, and the sea becomes volatile, calming at times and raging at other times, while the average rainfall exceeds 80 mm, i.e. It exceeds 75% of the total rainfall during the year. The pastures also increase in this season and are covered with greenery, and truffles and various herbs appear in the prairies and on the slopes of the mountains. Buckthorn ripens, as well as citrus, guava, berries, and palm pollen.

He said that during the winter nights, the constellations “with the chair” are seen in the northwest side of the sky, “the hunter or the mighty” in the southeastern side of the sky, “the twins” in the eastern side of the sky, and “the bull” tilted in the middle of the sky towards the eastern side. The “autumn square and the winged mare” begin to appear in the middle of the sky, tilting to the western side, and the star “Suhail” shines above the southern horizon, topped by the two stars, “Shirya al-Yamani,” the brightest star in the sky, and “Shirya al-Shamiyya,” as you see “Al-Thuraya” and its follower, “Aldebaran” in the middle of the sky, and the star “ Al-Ayouq: The yoke on the northern side during the winter nights.